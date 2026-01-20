Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Israel, on Oct. 24, 2025, in Maryland.
Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Israel, on Oct. 24, 2025, in Maryland. (Nathan Howard - Pool / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Vice President and Usha Vance Are Expecting Their Fourth Child, a First in All of US History

 By Nick Givas  January 20, 2026 at 3:13pm
Share

Second Lady Usha Vance announced on social media Tuesday that her family will be growing by one, after she revealed the news of her latest pregnancy.

This will be the couple’s fourth child.

It will also make Vice President J.D. Vance, 41, the first vice president to have a child while serving in office.

Usha, 40, posted about the news on the social media platform X, citing a statement from her husband.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child,” the statement read. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

Vance added, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The couple has three young children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Vance has previously advocated for American couples to have more children, and is currently the frontrunner to inherit President Donald Trump’s political mantle in 2028.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




BREAKING: Vice President and Usha Vance Are Expecting Their Fourth Child, a First in All of US History
Breaking: FBI Issues Subpoenas to Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Keith Ellison
Breaking: DOJ Confirms Charges Are Coming for Don Lemon and Anti-ICE Agitators Who Invaded Church
Here Are Some New Trump Tax Breaks That Could Give Republicans an Advantage in the 2026 Midterm Elections
Florida Woman Arrested, Accused of Executing Both of Her Ex-Husbands on the Same Day
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation