BREAKING: Vice President and Usha Vance Are Expecting Their Fourth Child, a First in All of US History

Second Lady Usha Vance announced on social media Tuesday that her family will be growing by one, after she revealed the news of her latest pregnancy.

This will be the couple’s fourth child.

It will also make Vice President J.D. Vance, 41, the first vice president to have a child while serving in office.

Usha, 40, posted about the news on the social media platform X, citing a statement from her husband.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child,” the statement read. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

Vance added, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

The couple has three young children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Vance has previously advocated for American couples to have more children, and is currently the frontrunner to inherit President Donald Trump’s political mantle in 2028.

