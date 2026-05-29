BREAKING VIDEO: Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Massive Explosion After Catastrophic Failure at Cape Canaveral

A Blue Origin rocket exploded on Thursday night as the company conducted a static fire test.

The New Glenn rocket, which was being tested at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, “experienced an anomaly” during a “hotfire test,” Blue Origin confirmed on social media, as reported by WOFL.

“All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more,” the post from Blue Origin added.

We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 29, 2026



CBS News reported that Blue Origin was preparing to take 48 satellites for Leo, Amazon’s competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, into orbit as soon as June 4.

Blue Origin is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn just blew up at LC-36 while attempting to Static Fire ahead of NG-4.https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/PztxFoBqIw — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2026

The satellites were not aboard the rocket during the test.

CBS News noted that the extent of damage to Launch Complex 36, or how long the facility would be out of commission, was not immediately clear.

Blue Origin had launched its third New Glenn rocket last month.

Bezos reacted to the failed Thursday test on social media as well, expressing both disappointment and optimism for the future.

All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 29, 2026

“All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it,” he confirmed.

“Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

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