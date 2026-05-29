Share
News
Breaking
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA JANUARY 16: The Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lits off at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station prior to its scheduled 1 a.m. January 16 launch on January 16, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The inaugural NG-1 mission, a long-delayed uncrewed test mission that would help pave the way for the Jeff Bezos-founded space company to compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX, was previously scrubbed on January 13. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodríguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

BREAKING VIDEO: Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Massive Explosion After Catastrophic Failure at Cape Canaveral

 By Ben Zeisloft  May 28, 2026 at 8:03pm
Share

A Blue Origin rocket exploded on Thursday night as the company conducted a static fire test.

The New Glenn rocket, which was being tested at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, “experienced an anomaly” during a “hotfire test,” Blue Origin confirmed on social media, as reported by WOFL.

“All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more,” the post from Blue Origin added.


CBS News reported that Blue Origin was preparing to take 48 satellites for Leo, Amazon’s competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, into orbit as soon as June 4.

Blue Origin is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The satellites were not aboard the rocket during the test.

CBS News noted that the extent of damage to Launch Complex 36, or how long the facility would be out of commission, was not immediately clear.

Blue Origin had launched its third New Glenn rocket last month.

Bezos reacted to the failed Thursday test on social media as well, expressing both disappointment and optimism for the future.

Related:
New Yorker Sentenced To 40 Years in Prison After Slaying 4 People on a Midnight Rampage

“All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it,” he confirmed.

“Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




BREAKING VIDEO: Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Massive Explosion After Catastrophic Failure at Cape Canaveral
Op-Ed: Now Is the Time for Republican Courage on Abortion
Op-Ed: American Conservatives Are Ready to Criminalize Abortion
Pakistan Police Allegedly Torture Roman Catholic Man to Death
Op-Ed: This Pro-Life Bill Treats Babies Like a Special Kind of Garbage
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation