President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, right, "is going to get into big trouble if he does not wake up." (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images; Raul Arboleda -AFP /Getty Images)

Breaking Video: In Bombshell Announcement, Trump Declares Next Target in His Military Quest to End Narco-Terrorism - Colombia's President

 By Joe Saunders  December 10, 2025 at 4:21pm
Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump wasn’t playing games.

As the administration continues its battle of nerves with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, Trump issued a broadside against another South American leader of a country with a long history of drug production for the U.S. market.

And as a threat, it was hard to mistake.

In fielding a question about whether he’d spoken to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Trump said he hadn’t given the man a lot of thought lately, since Petro “has been fairly hostile to the United States.” 

But as he warmed to the subject, the words got hotter.

“He’s going to have himself some big problems if he doesn’t wise up,” Trump said.

“Colombia’s producing a lot of drugs. They have cocaine factories. They make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up, or he’ll be next.

“He’ll be next, too.”

Then the president underscored the point.

“I hope he’s listening,” Trump said. “He’s going to be next.”

Gavin Newsom Accused of 'Inciting More Violence' with AI Trump Administration Video

It wasn’t the first time Trump has telegraphed his distaste for the Colombian leader.

At a White House news briefing in October, Trump called Petro a “thug” who has “hurt his country very badly.”

“He better watch it or we’ll take very serious action against him and his country,” Trump said.

Those are serious words, but they’re a step below, “He’s going to be next.”

Whatever the ending of Trump’s war of wills with Maduro, it’s clear that Trump already has his next target lined up in his crusade to end what the administration calls “narco-terrorists.”

If the regime in Bogota didn’t know it already, it got the word on Wednesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Conversation