BREAKING VIDEO: Chaos Breaks Out at SOTU After Trump Asks Everyone in Favor of Putting US Citizens Before Illegals to Rise

The Democrats’ refusal to stand during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday extended to a direct question as to whether they cared more about the U.S. citizens they were elected to represent or illegal immigrants.

“Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle,” Trump said.

“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” he continued.

One half of the chamber stood, and it was predictable which half it was:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Congressional Democrats just CONFIRMED in front of MILLIONS they want to protect illegals over citizens TRUMP: “Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” DEMOCRATS: *Stay seated* TRAITORS. pic.twitter.com/JvE0U9HTBT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

In fact, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, two Democrats in particular — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — were two of the only people on the other side of the aisle who didn’t remain “still.”

Instead, they were shouting “you’re killing Americans,” presumably in response to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement clashes in Minneapolis.

Omar & Tlaib were yelling “you’re killing Americans.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

Megyn Kelly noted that GOP Rep. “Joe Wilson was admonished for simply yelling ‘you lie’ in 2009,” when Barack Obama was president.

“Will Omar face similar discipline?” she wondered on X.

Ilhan Omar actively screaming at the president accusing him of “killing Americans” – Joe Wilson was admonished for simply yelling “you lie” in 2009. Will Omar face similar discipline? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 25, 2026

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, whose quixotic attempts at impeaching President Trump have made him a national name, was censured last year for standing during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. He was ejected from the State of the Union again this year.

Despite several efforts, including attempts to hold her accountable for anti-Semitic remarks and unseemly comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, Omar has never been officially censured.

