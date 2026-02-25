Share
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Holston - Pool / Getty Images)

BREAKING VIDEO: Chaos Breaks Out at SOTU After Trump Asks Everyone in Favor of Putting US Citizens Before Illegals to Rise

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 24, 2026 at 9:04pm
The Democrats’ refusal to stand during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday extended to a direct question as to whether they cared more about the U.S. citizens they were elected to represent or illegal immigrants.

“Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle,” Trump said.

“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” he continued.

One half of the chamber stood, and it was predictable which half it was:

In fact, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, two Democrats in particular — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — were two of the only people on the other side of the aisle who didn’t remain “still.”

Instead, they were shouting “you’re killing Americans,” presumably in response to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement clashes in Minneapolis.

Megyn Kelly noted that GOP Rep. “Joe Wilson was admonished for simply yelling ‘you lie’ in 2009,” when Barack Obama was president.

“Will Omar face similar discipline?” she wondered on X.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, whose quixotic attempts at impeaching President Trump have made him a national name, was censured last year for standing during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. He was ejected from the State of the Union again this year.

Despite several efforts, including attempts to hold her accountable for anti-Semitic remarks and unseemly comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, Omar has never been officially censured.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
