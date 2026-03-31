BREAKING VIDEO: Eric Trump Releases Breathtaking Video of What Trump Presidential Library Will Look Like, And It Puts Obama's to Shame

Eric Trump released a video preview Monday night of what his father’s presidential library will look like, and it perfectly reflects the aura of American patriotism, while symbolizing what President Donald Trump has fought so hard to achieve.

Not only does it resemble the World Trade Center’s Freedom Tower in scope and size, but it also prominently displays the American flag, has an antenna that lights up in red, white, and blue, and the entrance will be done in a classic gold style, similar to his New York City properties.

In addition, the structure will include Trump’s name in capital letters at the very top, golden escalators, and a bright, modern-looking garden area with palm trees.

“FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump,” Eric wrote on the social media site X.

He added, “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!”

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

This is a sharp contrast to former President Barack Obama’s presidential library, which conjures up images of Soviet-bloc era architecture. It appears cold, hopeless, and devoid of color. There’s nothing particularly American or inventive about it. It’s downright depressing.

Its design is sloppy, it lacks symmetry or panache, and in an effort to appear modern, it has words carved into the top of the building that echo Obama’s socialist sentiments. It’s also located in Chicago, one of the bloodiest and most poorly run cities in the nation.

This is what it’s like driving up to the new Barack Obama Presidential Library It looks like a massive dystopian prison guard tower This ugly monstrosity cost $850 million dollars pic.twitter.com/0Us55MihJW — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 27, 2025

If that wasn’t enough, Obama’s project has been marred by delays and resident opposition. He left office back in 2017. Construction was supposed to be wrapped up by 2021, but the opening date continues to be delayed.

In a way, the style and delays of Obama’s library are reflective of his administration. It tried to be different and fresh, while pushing an outsider message — yet in the end, it became a symbol of the establishment and a reminder of the inefficient bureaucracy still strangling the federal government to this day.

It looks like something a fifth-grade student would submit as a potential design for a new town library, rather than a memorial worthy of the commander in chief.

Trump’s library, on the other hand, is well lit, colorful, inviting, hopeful, and stylish.

It makes no apologies for reflecting Trump’s personality, goals, successes, and his love of social gatherings. It’s an added bonus that biased mainstream media outlets and companies like Meta have donated millions of dollars for its completion, after Trump hit them with lawsuits.

Perhaps Obama’s team did try to reflect his deepest traits, and the resulting mess was the best they could come up with.

In classic Trump style, the president said he could have helped Obama with these issues.

“I mean, look, President Obama — and if he wanted help, I’d give him help … because I build on time and on budget — he’s building his presidential library in Chicago. It’s a disaster,” the president said, according to a video posted to X.

Trump then summarized Obama’s effort to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion in the library’s building contracts, seemingly referring to a lawsuit filed by a black contractor on the project.

“And he said something to the effect, ‘I only want DEI. I only want woke.’ He wants woke people to build it,” Trump added. “Well, he got woke people, and they have massive cost overruns. The job is stopped. I don’t know, it’s a disaster.”

President Trump is trolling Obama now: “He’s building his Library in Chicago. It’s a disaster. He said he wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people and they have massive cost overruns. The job is stopped.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZlPVPBU93 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 6, 2025

This is a simple case of night and day. Obama’s building is ugly, and Trump’s is worthy of the White House.

The two projects literally represent nickel plating versus the gold standard, and what’s more, anyone with eyes can see it.

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