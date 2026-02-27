Share
BREAKING VIDEO: Hillary Flees Mic 4 Seconds After Reporter Dares Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Chelsea's Wedding in 2010

 By Bryan Chai  February 26, 2026 at 5:18pm
Well, well, well.

Turns out that, for someone who loves to talk a big game, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sure does have a knack for wilting under pressure (see: 2016 presidential election).

Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were in the headlines in early February about exactly how close the two were to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There was enough of a hullabaloo that the Clintons only agreed to closed-door subpoenas with the Oversight Committee under threat of being held in contempt of Congress.

The two finally relented (a prior hearing had already been rescheduled once), and proceeded to puff their chests out on social media about it:

While Bill came off a bit whiny about how “it’s still not enough for Republicans,” Hillary took a much more defiant tone on X:

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith,” she posted. “We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”

She added, “So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, [Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comey], let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

After a few hiccups behind closed doors, the deposition eventually proceeded.

When Hillary finally emerged from it, suddenly, her zest and defiance had suddenly evaporated under the scrutiny of … a simple question.

Take a look:

“Can I ask, why was [Epstein associate] Ghislaine Maxwell invited … to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010?” asked a British reporter.

The reporter pointed out that Maxwell had already been named in a civil lawsuit related to Epstein’s transgressions by the time that wedding took place. He also brought up that Epstein had already been convicted by that point.

“She came as the plus-1 — the guest of someone who was invited,” Clinton responded.

That dubious response prompted a flurry of questions from the media scrum, and big, bad Hillary Clinton decided to … flee.

Look, this wasn’t some wild-eyed conspiracy theorist lobbing a baseless accusation. It was a straightforward question about why a now-infamous Epstein associate was present at one of the most high-profile political weddings of the decade — at a time when both Epstein’s conviction and Maxwell’s legal entanglements were already public knowledge.

For a figure who had just dared Republicans to put everything “in public, cameras on,” the abrupt retreat was telling.

If you’re going to wrap yourself in the banner of transparency, the least you can do is withstand a few uncomfortable follow-ups without bolting for the exit.

And that’s the larger issue. Americans have watched powerful institutions close ranks for years — from botched investigations to carefully worded non-denials — and they’re tired of it. When political royalty treats legitimate scrutiny like an ambush rather than a civic obligation, it reinforces the perception that there’s one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else. Trust doesn’t crater overnight; it erodes drip by drip, dodge by dodge.

Moments like this don’t create cynicism — they validate it.

If Hillary Clinton truly wants the fight “in public,” she just got a small taste of it. Transparency isn’t a slogan you tweet. It’s a standard you live up to — especially when the questions get uncomfortable.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

