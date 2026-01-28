Breaking Video: Ilhan Omar Physically Attacked During Town Hall

A man who sprayed an unknown liquid on Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar at a town hall event in Minneapolis late Tuesday was tackled and arrested, according to multiple news sources and video of the event.

The town hall was about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions within the city and the protests and riots that have followed.

NBC News reported the unidentified individual walked down the middle of the room as Omar was demanding the resignation or impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

As Omar said Noem “must resign or face impeachment,” the man shouted something that microphones did not clearly catch.

“Oh, my God, he sprayed something on her,” a witness could be heard saying, as numerous people rushed toward the podium. Someone remarked that the substance smelled bad and that Omar should “get checked.”

Omar refused, however.

“We will continue,” she said, angrily refusing to leave. “These f***ing a******s are not going to get away with this.”

MOMENTS AGO: Major disturbance at Ilhan Omar’s town hall event. Someone sprayed Omar with a substance as she was calling for Secretary Noem to resign or face impeachment. She continued to speak afterward. pic.twitter.com/zZNWFVvyG5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

On Tuesday evening, Omar’s congressional office did not immediately comment on the incident, nor did U.S. Capitol Police.

However, the congresswoman addressed reporters about it after the town hall concluded.

“I survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me, because I’m built that way,” she said.

Minneapolis police, meanwhile, said that officers “observed a man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid” and that the man was charged with third-degree assault. Minneapolis Forensic Scientists had been dispatched to the scene, they added.

“Representative Omar was uninjured and resumed speaking at the event,” a Minneapolis police statement said.

Omar has become a central figure in the recent chaos in Minneapolis, which began late last year as the state’s fraud scandal exploded.

She initially decried President Donald Trump’s focus on the multibillion-dollar entitlement fraud schemes centered around the Twin Cities’ Somali community, defiantly telling Republicans that “we are not going anywhere” and saying that the real victims of the scandal were Somali immigrants.

After ICE enforcement actions began in the Twin Cities, meanwhile, she continued to be one of the most vocal politicians in opposition to the Trump administration’s actions, especially following the death of Renee Good in an ICE-involved shooting.

Omar called that shooting an “execution” and Good a “legal observer,” despite video evidence showing Good refusing to follow lawful orders to exit her SUV and accelerating toward an ICE officer standing in front of her vehicle.

She continued to be vocal following the death of Alex Pretti in a Border Patrol-involved shooting on Saturday, similarly calling it an “execution” and demanding that ICE stop apprehending illegal aliens in the Minneapolis area.

