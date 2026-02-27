Share
Commentary
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz await the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024.
Commentary
(Stephen Maturen - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING VIDEO: Minnesota Lawmakers Have Drawn up Impeachment Articles Against Tim Walz and Keith Ellison

 By Bryan Chai  February 26, 2026 at 7:57pm
For years now, leadership in Minnesota has insisted everything is under control.

Meanwhile, watchdog reports pile up, federal indictments roll in, and taxpayers are left wondering how millions of dollars could slip through the cracks on the state’s watch. At some point, “unexpected oversight gaps” stops being an excuse and starts looking like a governing philosophy.

Under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minnesota has endured some of the most jaw-dropping fraud scandals in the country — particularly involving the Gopher State’s Somali community, and COVID-era relief funds that were supposed to feed children and stabilize vulnerable communities. Instead, the state became a national punchline for mismanagement.

When basic accountability mechanisms fail this spectacularly, voters are justified in asking whether anyone at the top is actually minding the store.

Which brings us to the latest political earthquake rumbling through St. Paul.

After years of criticism, mounting public frustration, and a steady drip of embarrassing headlines, members of the Minnesota Freedom Caucus have decided enough is enough — and they’re putting that frustration into formal action.

GOP Reps. Drew Roach, Ben Davis, and Mike Wiener took to social media to announce that the state’s Freedom Caucus had officially launched articles of impeachment against Walz and Ellison.

The three explained why they were taking such a drastic measure, but it can easily be summed up: Walz and Ellison are not fit for office, and their track records prove it.

Roach and Davis both took to X to hammer the matter home. Roach actually announced his desire to impeach Walz in January:

Davis, meanwhile, called the impeachment move as “the right thing to do.”

What makes this saga so infuriating isn’t just the dollar amount — though that alone is staggering — it’s the posture that accompanied it.

Time and again, Minnesotans were assured that safeguards were in place, that concerns were overblown, and that critics were politicizing a crisis. Yet the fraud metastasized anyway. Leadership isn’t about issuing carefully worded statements after the fact; it’s about preventing the fiasco in the first place.

Walz has often cast himself as a pragmatic and yet empathetic executive. Attorney General Keith Ellison has styled himself as a crusader for justice. But competence matters more than branding.

When massive public funds are siphoned off under your watch — especially funds earmarked for vulnerable children — the buck does, in fact, stop somewhere. Minnesotans are entitled to ask whether the state’s top officials were asleep at the wheel or simply indifferent to the warning signs flashing in red.

Now, will impeachment succeed? Almost certainly not. Minnesota remains blue, and party loyalty tends to trump intraparty accountability.

But that doesn’t render the effort meaningless. Even just seeing attempts at holding the political elite accountable has value.

And in a political climate where voters across the country are increasingly cynical about institutions protecting their own, even a symbolic stand can be worthwhile.

Americans are hungry for real, tangible accountability, not press conferences and process talk. They want to see at least some elected officials willing to say that catastrophic mismanagement carries consequences.

Whether or not these articles advance, the message is clear: a growing number of lawmakers — and voters — are done accepting failure as governance. If nothing else, this fight forces a conversation that Minnesota’s leadership has long preferred to avoid.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
BREAKING VIDEO: Minnesota Lawmakers Have Drawn up Impeachment Articles Against Tim Walz and Keith Ellison
