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The Capitol Hill neighborhood residence of GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is seen in an Aug. 3 file photo.
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The Capitol Hill neighborhood residence of GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is seen in an Aug. 3 file photo. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Breaking Video: Police Gathered at Mitch McConnell's Residence - Comes After 95 Days Away from Senate, Questions About Health Concerns

 By Randy DeSoto  September 14, 2026 at 3:26pm
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Several Capitol Police officers gathered outside the Washington, D.C., home of Sen. Mitch McConnell before he emerged in a wheelchair and was loaded into an SUV.

Video posted online showed multiple police cars as well as officers on foot and on bicycles near his home, sparking speculation about his health online.

However, later video showed McConnell being wheeled out of his home and entering an SUV, marking the first time he had been seen in three months.

Politico reported that McConnell was expected to return to the Senate. That chamber reconvened Monday following its August recess.

Earlier in the day, Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram noted McConnell has been absent from the Senate since mid-June following a fall at his residence.

In late July, McConnell’s office released a photograph of him at a rehabilitation facility.

Related:
Internet Demands Probe After Mitch McConnell's Wife Reportedly Revealed to Have CCP Ties

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care. Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

“His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

McConnell reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home in June.

“A neighbor of McConnell told CNN that they opened their door to find commotion outside their home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14, with two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers blocking the entire street,” the outlet said.

McConnell, 84, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. He is not seeking re-election in November.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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