Several Capitol Police officers gathered outside the Washington, D.C., home of Sen. Mitch McConnell before he emerged in a wheelchair and was loaded into an SUV.

Video posted online showed multiple police cars as well as officers on foot and on bicycles near his home, sparking speculation about his health online.

Capitol Police are currently outside Mitch McConnell’s home in DC. McConnell has not been seen in public in THREE MONTHS! pic.twitter.com/F8yzQEndkj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 14, 2026

However, later video showed McConnell being wheeled out of his home and entering an SUV, marking the first time he had been seen in three months.

🚨 BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has just been seen for the first time in over THREE MONTHS, leaving his DC home with a massive police escort The Senate has already started voting, so unsurprisingly, he’s late This dude is in NO shape to be a US Senator pic.twitter.com/RAIgSFixr7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2026

Politico reported that McConnell was expected to return to the Senate. That chamber reconvened Monday following its August recess.

Earlier in the day, Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram noted McConnell has been absent from the Senate since mid-June following a fall at his residence.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s return to Capitol Hill is still up in the air. McConnell has been absent from the Senate since mid-June after a fall and hospitalization for pneumonia. His prolonged absence has fueled questions about his health and whether he’ll be back to vote on key… pic.twitter.com/kgRhzI9lTq — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 14, 2026

In late July, McConnell’s office released a photograph of him at a rehabilitation facility.

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care. Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

“His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

New statement and photo released by Mitch McConnell’s office. Still recovering at rehab facility and will miss Fancy Farm this weekend. From Office of Attending Physician. “Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the… pic.twitter.com/9sTwqJUHOV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 27, 2026

McConnell reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home in June.

“A neighbor of McConnell told CNN that they opened their door to find commotion outside their home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14, with two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers blocking the entire street,” the outlet said.

CNN obtains new video showing Mitch McConnell reportedly being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance outside his DC home on June 14 after suffering a medical emergency. McConnell has been absent for nearly a month with little updates from his office: pic.twitter.com/MCet47hC4f — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2026

McConnell, 84, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history. He is not seeking re-election in November.

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