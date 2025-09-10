Breaking Video Shows Man in Handcuffs Being Dragged Away by Police Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

After conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah Wednesday, video surfaced on social media of police dragging away a man in handcuffs.

The footage showed several officers escorting a handcuffed older man through a crowd at Utah Valley University, where Kirk had been speaking when he was shot.

Rampage Beeker posted a video to the social media website X, showing the man dragging his feet, causing law enforcement to pick him up by his legs and carry him away.

Video of them arresting the Charlie Kirk shooter pic.twitter.com/KquWQMIKPi — Rampage Beeker (@RichBeeker) September 10, 2025

Multiple outlets — including NBC News — however, reported that police have yet to apprehend the suspected shooter.

America First Post also reported that “Police have determined that the man taken into custody was not Charlie Kirk’s shooter, according to a Utah Valley University spokesman.”

Police have determined that the man taken into custody was not Charlie Kirk’s shooter, according to a Utah Valley University spokesman. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/2Zd6rXIdmQ — AF Post (@AFpost) September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump called on the nation to pray for Kirk following the incident.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the commander in chief wrote on Truth Social.

Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. also offered prayers on social media for Kirk.

Later, Trump and others confirmed reports of Kirk’s death.

Videos began circulating on X shortly after the incident that appear to show the 31-year-old getting hit in, or near, his neck.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel shared a statement saying the FBI was monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

