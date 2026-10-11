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Texas Democratic candidate for the Senate James Talarico poses for a photograph at the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 9, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
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Texas Democratic candidate for the Senate James Talarico poses for a photograph at the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 9, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images)

Breaking: Viral Recording Appears to Place Talarico at Ohio Psych Facility During Long Absence Despite Denial

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2026 at 1:15pm
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New unconfirmed social media reports seemingly indicate Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas has spent time at an Ohio mental health facility during his noticeable near-two week absence amid his hotly contested campaign.

Talarico’s team claimed he had a “nasty case of the flu” and had been “home in bed,” according to The New York Times.

Commentator Rhein Amacher posted on X that he put in a call to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio, “to determine whether Talarico was or had previously been a patient.”

“During my recorded call, an individual identifying themselves as a female facility employee reportedly stated that Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24–48 hours,” he wrote.

“Texans deserve accurate, independently verified information about candidates seeking to represent them in the U.S. Senate. The stakes are too high for speculation.”

Do you trust Talarico's explanation for his absence?

He posted his phone logs as verification.

Just days prior, former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt previously claimed a source had told him Talarico was checked into a mental hospital.

Journalist Nick Sortor later posted Amacher’s audio clip on X.

“He was discharged this evening,” a woman speaking in the clip says, seemingly confirming Talarico was at the facility.

The person speaking is purported to be an employee of the Lindner Center, but it is not possible to confirm it from the audio file.

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Sortor then posted on Saturday, “Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week.”

Fellow Trump supporter Caroline Wren noted on X that her review of flight information turned up something interesting.

The flights listed by Wren are not confirmed to be those used by Talarico and his team.

“What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon?” she posted.

“Lindner Center also happens to be the same facility that Talarico’s good friend and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spent 7 weeks in when she had a mental breakdown 3 years ago… So many coincidences!” she posted.

Talarico campaign spokesman JT Ennis called the posts “a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory.”

“Last week James Talarico was home in Austin, Texas recovering from the flu,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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