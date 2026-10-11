Breaking: Viral Recording Appears to Place Talarico at Ohio Psych Facility During Long Absence Despite Denial

New unconfirmed social media reports seemingly indicate Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas has spent time at an Ohio mental health facility during his noticeable near-two week absence amid his hotly contested campaign.

Talarico’s team claimed he had a “nasty case of the flu” and had been “home in bed,” according to The New York Times.

Commentator Rhein Amacher posted on X that he put in a call to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio, “to determine whether Talarico was or had previously been a patient.”

“During my recorded call, an individual identifying themselves as a female facility employee reportedly stated that Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24–48 hours,” he wrote.

“Texans deserve accurate, independently verified information about candidates seeking to represent them in the U.S. Senate. The stakes are too high for speculation.”

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: My independent investigation into @JamesTalarico follows the initial reporting by @SaraGonzales and @CarolineWren concerning a reported private aircraft charter traveling from Hamilton, Ohio, to Austin, TX ➡️ Dallas, TX ➡️ Austin, TX. I personally contacted @LindnerCtrHope in Mason, Ohio, to determine whether Talarico was or had previously been a patient. During my recorded call, an individual identifying themselves as a female facility employee reportedly stated that Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24–48 hours. Texans deserve accurate, independently verified information about candidates seeking to represent them in the U.S. Senate. The stakes are too high for speculation. — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 11, 2026

Do you trust Talarico's explanation for his absence? Yes, he deserves the benefit of the doubt No, it raises suspicion I need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he deserves the benefit of the doubt 1% (15 votes) No, it raises suspicion 94% (1229 votes) I need more information 4% (57 votes)

He posted his phone logs as verification.

Just days prior, former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt previously claimed a source had told him Talarico was checked into a mental hospital.

Journalist Nick Sortor later posted Amacher’s audio clip on X.

“He was discharged this evening,” a woman speaking in the clip says, seemingly confirming Talarico was at the facility.

The person speaking is purported to be an employee of the Lindner Center, but it is not possible to confirm it from the audio file.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

Sortor then posted on Saturday, “Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week.”

Fellow Trump supporter Caroline Wren noted on X that her review of flight information turned up something interesting.

The flights listed by Wren are not confirmed to be those used by Talarico and his team.

“What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon?” she posted.

What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon? Lindner Center also happens to be the same facility that Talarico’s good friend and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spent 7 weeks in when she had a mental breakdown 3 years ago… So many coincidences! — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 10, 2026

“Lindner Center also happens to be the same facility that Talarico’s good friend and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spent 7 weeks in when she had a mental breakdown 3 years ago… So many coincidences!” she posted.

Talarico campaign spokesman JT Ennis called the posts “a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory.”

“Last week James Talarico was home in Austin, Texas recovering from the flu,” he said.

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