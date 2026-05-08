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Virginian Democrats lean on barrier at campaign event for Abigail Spanberger on November 1, 2025.
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Virginian Democrats lean on barrier at campaign event for Abigail Spanberger on November 1, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Breaking: Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Democrats' Gerrymander in Midterm Game Changer

 By Randy DeSoto  May 8, 2026 at 9:58am
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The Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the state’s congressional redistricting ballot referendum, passed last month, violated the state’s constitution.

The new map could have netted Democrats up to four new U.S. House seats.

The decision is a blow to the Democrats’ hope of retaking the House in the fall and comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that districts drawn based on racial preferences are unconstitutional. Republican controlled states have already begun redrawing their districts, which will likely cost the Democrats more seats.

The Virginia Supreme Court held in a 4-3 decision that Democrats “submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to Virginia voters in an unprecedented manner” that violated the state’s constitution.

The constitution requires that an amendment be approved by two separate votes of the legislature, with an election between the votes. Early voting in last fall’s election was already underway when the proposed amendment passed the legislature.

“This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the resulting referendum vote and renders it null and void,” the justices concluded.

Virginians voted last month, approximately 51.7 percent to 48.3 percent, to permit redrawn congressional districts, taking the current party breakdown from a 6-5 split to a potential 10-1 Democratic Party advantage.

Related:
Virginia Dems Make Glaring Errors In Rushed Court Motion To Save Gerrymandering Scheme

Justices writing in the dissent argued, “[T]oday the majority has broadened the meaning of the word ‘election,’ as used in the Virginia Constitution, to include the early voting period. This is in direct conflict with how both Virginia and federal law define an election.”

President Donald Trump responded to the ruling, posting on Truth Social, “Huge win for the Republican Party, and America, in Virginia. The Virginia Supreme Court has just struck down the Democrats’ horrible gerrymander.”

In a statement, Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott, a Democrat, expressed disappointment and frustration in the ruling, Politico reported.

“Three million people voted in a free and fair election,” said Scott. He continued “We gave this decision to the voters — exactly where it belongs — and they spoke loud and clear. They voted YES because they wanted to fight back against the Trump power grab.”

Former Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted on social media after the ruling, “Justice has been served. From the beginning, this was the most obvious violation of Virginia’s Constitution. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats in Richmond knowingly violated our constitution to disenfranchise millions of Virginians.”

Politico noted that nationwide, “In a maximalist scenario, Republicans could net more than 10 seats from redrawn lines alone — with several Southern states in the midst of redrawing their own districts following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that gutted much of the Voting Rights Act.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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