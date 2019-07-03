SECTIONS
World News
Print

Breaking: Volcano Blows… ‘Rain of Fire’… Tourist Reported Dead from Falling Rocks… ‘Mushroom Cloud’… ‘Unexpected’ [Video]

@ABC / Twitter screen shot; TheAlexHopson / Twitter screen shot(@ABC / Twitter screen shot; TheAlexHopson / Twitter screen shot)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 3, 2019 at 12:49pm
Print

At least one person is reported dead and another injured after a volcano on an Italian island known as Stromboli erupted on Wednesday.

A rescue service official told Reuters a tourist was killed by falling rocks.

“Italian media reported that a hiker had been killed and their partner injured,” according to AFP.

“The unexpected eruption started fires on the western side of the small Mediterranean island, which lies north of Sicily, off the toe of Italy,” Reuters reported. “Fire crews were being called in from nearby locations and a Canadair plane was already in action.”

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as a result of the eruption, which led to fires breaking out in the nearby town of Ginostra.

TRENDING: Progressive Activist Dumbfounded When Attack on ‘Nazi’ Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

“It was like being in hell because of the rain of fire coming from the sky,” local priest Giovanni Longo said, according to AFP, which cited Italian media.

“We turned around to see a mushroom cloud coming from Stromboli. Everyone was in shock. Then red hot lava started running down the mountain towards the little village of Ginostra,” British tourist Fiona Carter, who was visiting the nearby island of Panarea, told Reuters.

“The cloud got bigger, white and gray. It enveloped Ginostra and now the cloud has covered Stromboli entirely. Several boats set off for Stromboli,” she added.

Two explosions occurred on the crater’s central-southern side, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said.

“These are events of great intensity and quite rare,” INGV expert Stefano Branca told Reuters.

Photos and videos provided a fascinating look at the eruptions and their aftermath:

RELATED: Video: Guadalajara Hit with 5 Feet of Hail, Global Warming Crowd Says Freezing Precipitation Proves They’re Right

The Stomboli volcano “has been erupting almost continuously since 1932,” Reuters noted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Watch: Trump Addresses VP Pence’s Canceled AF2 Trip, but Answer Only Deepens Strange Mystery
3X Super Bowl Champion Suffers Another Stroke, Family Issues Statement About His Condition
AOC Says July 4 Parade Was Poorly Attended, but Then the Pictures Start Rolling in
Breaking: Census Citizenship Question Comes Back to Life After Trump Announcement to Reporters at White House
Progressive Activist Dumbfounded When Attack on ‘Nazi’ Backfires in Spectacular Fashion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×