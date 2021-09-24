Share
Commentary

Breaking: VP Harris Victory Lap on 'The View' Falls Apart as COVID Explodes on Set

 By Cameron Arcand  September 24, 2021 at 10:34am
Friday was a rough day for “The View” as two hosts were kicked off mid-show after testing positive for COVID-19 moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was slated for an in-person interview.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both of whom are fully vaccinated, were informed by production that they needed to leave the set.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of, can someone please appraise me of the situation?” co-host Joy Behar asked.

“Two of you to step off for a second,” a crew member said. “And we’re going to bring you back later.”

“Ana and Sunny have to leave, and we’ll tell you why — we’ll tell you why in a couple of minutes,” Behar interjected. “So should I introduce the vice president?”

Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

The liberal talking head then preceded to introduce Harris — but was stopped by the production team.

Behar and co-host Sara Haines continued to make awkward small talk before cutting to a commercial break.

After the break, Behar informed the audience of the situation.

“So since this is going to be a major news story any minute now,” she said, “what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo, you know, a lot of vaccines.”



According to Newsmax reporter Alex Salvi, Behar was seen coughing several times throughout the show despite not testing positive with her co-hosts.

'The View' Defends CNN Analyst in the Most Bizarre Way - Nothing Is Off Limits for Liberals

Shortly after the chaotic start of the show, Harris conducted the interview from another part of the building, wearing headphones because of the rushed nature of the situation.

The vice president used the softball interview, paired with the unusual situation, to promote vaccines.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Harris said.

This bizarre caught-on-camera moment serves as a product of the time.

Although the interview was already going to be a free pass for Harris, the situation took some of the pressure off her performance.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
