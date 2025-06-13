Share
An Iran flag waving in front of the Tehran skyline. (BornaMir / Getty Images)

BREAKING: This Could Be War - Israel Launches Attack on Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran

 By Michael Austin  June 12, 2025 at 6:02pm
Israel launched attacks on Thursday against Iran after the Islamic nation allegedly breached its obligations not to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Residents of the Iranian capital of Tehran reportedly heard explosions northeast of the city in the early hours of Friday local time, according to a report from The Independent.

Israeli officials expect retaliation from Iran in short order, per the British news outlet.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel’s Defense Minister Ian Katz remarked in a statement.

The attacks from Israel come after the United States withdrew embassy personnel in the Middle East from locations within striking distance of Iran.

“At our Embassy in Jerusalem and closely following the situation. We will remain here all night. ‘Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!’” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on X as the attacks started.

President Donald Trump had said earlier on Thursday that Israel should not attack Iran while there is a chance of the country agreeing to a nuclear deal.

“As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in, because I think that would blow it,” Trump remarked. “Might help it, actually, but it also could blow it.”

Trump also warned that “whether its going in or not going in, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

