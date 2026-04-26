Breaking: WH Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Identified, Appears to Be Kamala Harris Donor on Public Listing

The alleged shooter who disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening appears to have donated to the presidential campaign of now-former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cole Allen, who is reportedly a teacher in Torrance, California, was arrested following gunfire at the event’s security screening, according to a report from the New York Post.

DC Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that “he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives as he ran into that checkpoint.”

“At this point it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman,” Carroll added. “There does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public.”

Allen, 31, seems to appear in Federal Election Commission records after donating $25 to the Harris campaign on Oct. 13, 2024.

🚨The attempted assassin at the WHCD is 31 year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California who made a $25 contribution via ActBlue on October 13, 2024, explicitly earmarked for “HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT”. pic.twitter.com/jw5xg61MoF — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 26, 2026

The donation to the Democratic candidate sparked comments about rising leftist violence in the United States.

Many social media users noted that multiple high-profile assassination attempts on President Donald Trump — and a successful attempt on the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — were carried out by leftists.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Post that Allen worked as a teacher.

Trump issued a statement after the shooting commending “D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement,” who did “a fantastic job” in neutralizing the threat.

“They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” he said.

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