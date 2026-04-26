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A manifesto written by the White House Correspondents' dinner shooter Cole Allen has been discovered by authorities, along with the shooter's social media accounts.
Breaking
A manifesto written by the White House Correspondents' dinner shooter Cole Allen has been discovered by authorities, along with the shooter's social media accounts. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo; Tom Brenner / AP Photo)

Breaking: WHCD Gunman Manifesto, Social Accounts Found - He Targeted Trump, Was a 'No Kings' Rally Attendee

 By Michael Austin  April 26, 2026 at 9:03am
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New information on the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooter, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was made public Sunday.

On Saturday night, just before the start of the annual event at the Washington Hilton Hotel  in Washington, D.C. — which President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and numerous other White House officials had chosen to attend — gun shots rang out.

Allen had attempted to rush past security with a number of weapons, including guns and knives, and even reportedly shot one Secret Service agent (who was later confirmed to be OK thanks to his bullet proof vest) before he was stopped and apprehended.

According to Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, law enforcement authorities obtained a manifesto written by Allen sometime after the Saturday night shooting.

Some of Allen’s personal social media accounts were also discovered.

Per Heinrich, the manifesto clearly lays out Allen’s plan to target Trump administration officials in attendance at the event.

His social media accounts, including one on the left-wing X alternative Bluesky, are also filled with “anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvert, who was present at the Saturday night dinner, shared several of Allen’s social media posts to X on Sunday, including posts in which Allen characterized Trump as a sociopathic mob boss, the Antichrist, and a traitor in collusion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Heinrich also reported that authorities had interviewed Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, since the shooting.

During that interview, Allen revealed her brother “had a tendency to make radical statements” and had ambiguously referred to his “plan” to do “something” to fix the world’s current problems.

She also revealed her brother had purchased two handguns and a shotgun and were storing them at his parents’ home without their knowledge.

The interview also revealed that “at some point” Allen had attended a “No Kings” protest in California.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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