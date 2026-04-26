Breaking: WHCD Gunman Manifesto, Social Accounts Found - He Targeted Trump, Was a 'No Kings' Rally Attendee

New information on the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooter, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was made public Sunday.

On Saturday night, just before the start of the annual event at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. — which President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and numerous other White House officials had chosen to attend — gun shots rang out.

Allen had attempted to rush past security with a number of weapons, including guns and knives, and even reportedly shot one Secret Service agent (who was later confirmed to be OK thanks to his bullet proof vest) before he was stopped and apprehended.

According to Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, law enforcement authorities obtained a manifesto written by Allen sometime after the Saturday night shooting.

Some of Allen’s personal social media accounts were also discovered.

NEWS: new info on the WHCD shooting suspect, Cole Allen, from the White House. I’ll be talking with President Trump about all of this in 30 minutes on @SundayBriefFNC The suspect’s written manifesto clearly stated he wanted to target administration officials. He also had a ton… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 26, 2026

Per Heinrich, the manifesto clearly lays out Allen’s plan to target Trump administration officials in attendance at the event.

His social media accounts, including one on the left-wing X alternative Bluesky, are also filled with “anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvert, who was present at the Saturday night dinner, shared several of Allen’s social media posts to X on Sunday, including posts in which Allen characterized Trump as a sociopathic mob boss, the Antichrist, and a traitor in collusion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cole Allen, the gunman from last night’s WH Correspondents Dinner, maintained an active online presence, especially on the leftwing social media platform Bluesky where he went by the handle https://t.co/bpKnhC8M5a with multiple references violence and guns. In one post he calls… pic.twitter.com/mvFBE0FAl7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 26, 2026

Heinrich also reported that authorities had interviewed Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, since the shooting.

During that interview, Allen revealed her brother “had a tendency to make radical statements” and had ambiguously referred to his “plan” to do “something” to fix the world’s current problems.

She also revealed her brother had purchased two handguns and a shotgun and were storing them at his parents’ home without their knowledge.

The interview also revealed that “at some point” Allen had attended a “No Kings” protest in California.

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