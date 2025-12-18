Share
News
President Donald Trump smiles at a Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025.
Breaking
President Donald Trump smiles at a Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. (Remko de Waal - ANP - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: White House Celebrates as Inflation Numbers Come In 'Better Than Anyone Was Expecting'

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2025 at 7:56am
Share

A new report on inflation released Thursday showed it falling well below experts’ predictions.

The consumer price index for November showed annual inflation of 2.7 percent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

September’s figure was 3 percent. Due to the government shutdown, there was no report for October.

Economists The Wall Street Journal previously questioned predicted a higher 3.1 percent rate.

The core inflation rate of 2.6 percent was also lower than expected, and was the lowest since early 2021, the Journal reported. Core inflation excludes food and fuel prices, which are more volatile.

Adding to the positive news was a report from CNBC that initial claims for unemployment dropped to 224,000 for the week ending Dec. 13, down from 237,000 the week before.

That number beat predictions the number would be around 225,000.

The positive news sent stock futures rising, with futures linked to the Dow Jones average up 188 points.

“I was surprised. It was a better number than anyone was expecting,” Harvard Professor of Economics Ken Rogoff said in a video posted to X.

“People were expecting it to be above three percent. It was well below three percent. I think the president will take this as good news,” he said.

Related:
BREAKING: US Launches Strikes on Syria in Response to Killing of 2 American Soldiers

“It was a positive news — there’s no other way to spin it.”

Economist Stephen Moore called the inflation number “amazing.”

“This is good news for Wall Street, it’s good news for Main Street. It’s good news for the Federal Reserve board,” he said, suggesting the figure could lead to an interest rate cut.

“I got a big smile on my face right before Christmas with this number.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




BREAKING: US Launches Strikes on Syria in Response to Killing of 2 American Soldiers
Minnesota's Social Services Fraud Scandal Gets Even Worse - New Charges Filed as Scope Widens
House Republican Considering Plan to Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress
Trump Admin Immediately Halts Visa Program That Allowed Brown and MIT Suspect Into the Country
Virginia Court Ignores ICE Detainer, Releases Illegal Alien Accused of Murder Hours Later
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation