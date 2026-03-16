Breaking: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Receives Cancer Diagnosis

President Donald Trump announced Monday that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The commander in chief posted the announcement to Truth Social.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” the president wrote.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!” he declared. “During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!”

Trump added, “Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People.”

“She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

Wiles has earned a reputation as a no-nonsense leader whose tough and decisive style has been praised by the president on multiple occasions.

She’s worked in conservative politics for decades with some of the biggest names in government, including Florida’s GOP Sen. Rick Scott and the state’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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