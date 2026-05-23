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Secret Service Agents patrol outside the White House in Washington after shots were fired nearby, prompting a lockdown on May 23, 2026.
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Secret Service Agents patrol outside the White House in Washington after shots were fired nearby, prompting a lockdown on May 23, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: White House Lawn Evacuated - Shots Fired – VIDEO

 By Jack Davis  May 23, 2026 at 4:22pm
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Hours after President Donald Trump indicated he would be at the White House trying to close a peace deal with Iran, shots were reportedly fired near the White House.

Two people were wounded in the incident. One was a suspect and one was a bystander, according to CBS News.

The suspect was listed in critical condition, and the other individual was in serious condition, sources said.

Secret Service agents were shot at and fired back, sources told CBS, in an incident that led to between 15 and 20 shots fired.

Video posted to X included the sound of gunshots.

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The incident took place just after 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

The noice appeared to be coming from the area by the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to CBS News that the agency was aware of “reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” and is “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

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FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was “on scene and supporting the Secret Service.”

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was in the Oval Office where he was speaking with Arab leaders from nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and Bahrain who were helping to finalize the peace deal with Iran.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed,” Trump wrote.

“Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.”

The incident was the latest at the White House, where, as reported by Fox News, a suspect was recently detained and arrested after bypassing a security barrier near The Ellipse when King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in Washington, D.C. on April 28.

That incident came weeks after am Easter Sunday incident in which shots were fired near the White House and Lafayette Park, according to RealClearPolitics.

On April 16, one man was arrested after jumping a barricade to get to the White House grounds, according to The Hill.

On March 11, a van plowed into a security barricade outside the White House, according to WTTG-TV.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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