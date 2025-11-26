Share
Members of the National Guard troops gather near the White House after reports of two National Guard soldiers being shot nearby in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025.
Members of the National Guard troops gather near the White House after reports of two National Guard soldiers being shot nearby in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

BREAKING: White House Locked Down After National Guard Troops Shot in DC

 By Johnathan Jones  November 26, 2025 at 1:31pm
The White House went into lockdown on Wednesday after reports that two National Guard troops were shot near downtown Washington, according to the Associated Press.

According to the report, officials moved quickly to secure the complex as law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

The incident unfolded near a busy stretch of the city near the White House.

The Associated Press reported that two members of the National Guard were shot. Their conditions were not yet known.

The wire service reported:

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect, a motive, or whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

The area remained sealed off as police searched for any potential threat.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement on her X account.

She wrote, “Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.”

She added that her agency is “working with local law enforcement.”

This story is developing.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




