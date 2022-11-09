Parler Share
News

Breaking: Winner Decided in Pennsylvania Senate Race

 By Richard Moorhead  November 9, 2022 at 12:14am
Democrat John Fetterman has been projected as the winner of Pennsylvania’s U.S Senate election.

Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday.

Fox News and NBC News were among the first outlets to call the race for Fetterman.

Fetterman received 50.3 percent of the vote as of early Wednesday morning, with Oz trailing with 47.69 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ numbers posted Wednesday morning.

His win represents a Democratic flip in the narrowly divided upper chamber of Congress.

Fetterman claimed victory early Wednesday morning.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor, also thanked his supporters.

Oz had yet to formally concede the race at the time of Fetterman’s victory speech.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, will replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who retired.

The loss amounts to a serious defeat to Republicans and complicates the party’s hopes to obtain a majority in the Senate in the midterms.

Results in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia will ultimately determine the majority in the chamber, with Republicans likely needing victories in all three states in order to gain a majority.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




