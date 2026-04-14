Share
News

Breaking: Woman Steps Forward with Darkest Accusations Yet Against Swalwell

 By Michael Schwarz  April 14, 2026 at 12:15pm
Share

Former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California now faces some of the most serious allegations imaginable.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lonna Drewes of Southern California told reporters that in 2018 Swalwell subjected her to a violent sexual assault.

“He raped me, and he choked me,” Drewes said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The alleged attack left her fearing for her life.

“And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness,” she added. “And I thought I died.”

Then, Drewes accused Swalwell of forcing himself — and her ensuing nightmare — upon her.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity,” she continued. “Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.”

The alleged attack, she said, “had a profound impact on my mental health,” and she “self-medicated in an unhealthy way.”

“I did not want to live anymore,” she added. “I cried all the time for years. At the time, I was in a dating relationship with a boyfriend I was fully committed to. I’ve never cheated in my life. And I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Drewes described meeting Swalwell on three occasions in 2018. On the third occasion, she said, he must have spiked her drink, for she sank into extreme intoxication despite consuming only one glass of wine. Then, she said, he took her to his hotel room and raped her.

Related:
Devastating Puerto Rico Revelations About 2 More Dem Lawmakers Surface as Swalwell Sex Cancer Spreads Across Party

Drewes’ comments represent the most graphic and serious allegations against Swalwell thus far, for she also indicated that she will file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged attack occurred in West Hollywood.

In recent weeks, multiple women have come forward with accusations of sexual abuse. Swalwell has denied these.

Meanwhile, other women have described a pattern of predatory sexual behavior.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that Swalwell’s alleged transgressions might also include sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Earlier Monday, Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress.

That announcement came one day after the now-former congressman suspended his campaign for the California governorship.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Refuses to Let NPR Reporter Shame Him for Trans Jokes
Swalwell Scandal Reveals 'How the Democrat Party Controls Its Members Through Blackmail,' Stephen Miller Says
Chilling Claim from Ex-Congressman: The House Page Program Was Cut Because Kids Were Being 'Assaulted' by Lawmakers
Reporter Quits NYT Sports Outlet After Getting Caught with NFL Coach - Her Resignation Letter Is Making Things Worse
Watch: Pelosi and Fellow Dems Scramble to Defend Themselves from Fallout of Swalwell's Implosion
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation