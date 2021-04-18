Login
Breonna Taylor's Mother Slams BLM Group for Exploiting Daughter's Death

By Jack Davis
Published April 18, 2021 at 12:52pm
The mother of shooting victim Breonna Taylor has denounced a Black Lives Matter chapter in a vitriolic Facebook post.

The post from Tamika Palmer has since been removed, the New York Post reported.

Taylor was killed in March 2020 when Louisville, Kentucky, police raided the apartment where she lived. When police were fired upon by Taylor’s then-boyfriend, they fired back, killing Taylor.

Taylor’s death sparked widespread protests and riots.

On Facebook, according to the Post, Palmer wrote that several community activists helped her after her daughter’s death, as did family members.

Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

However, she wrote, many of those who claim to be helping the family never did very much.

“I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1,” the post stated, according to The Daily Wire.

Do these "social justice" groups bilk donors?

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud,” she wrote.

Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville is “another fraud,” Palmer wrote.

“I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am,” she wrote, The Daily Wire reported.

Her criticisms reverberated on Twitter.

It's Not Just Minneapolis That Is Preparing for Unrest as Derek Chauvin Trial Draws to a Close

Palmer noted that organizations that have used her daughter to raise money for themselves have rarely shared it with the family.

“I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so Talk about fraud,” she wrote, according to The Daily Wire.

“It’s amazing how many people have lost focus,” she wrote.

“I’m a say this before I go I’m so sick of some of y’all,” she also wrote, adding, “enough is enough.”

The post was published on Wednesday, according to Fox News. It was removed early Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
