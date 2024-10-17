Share
Bret Baier: 4 Kamala Harris Staffers Frantically 'Waving Their Hands' Forced Me to 'Dismount' at End of Interview

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2024 at 6:36am
A word-wrestling confrontation that marked the end of Brett Baier’s Fox News interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was cut short by her staff, Baier said after the interview.

Baier was pressing Harris about her position on the Middle East as he indicated he was being told that the interview had reached its end.

“They’re giving me a hard wrap here,” Baier said at the end of the testy exchange with Harris, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“I’m talking to like four people, waving their hands like, ‘It’s gotta stop!” Baier said in a video clip posted to X.

“I had to dismount there, at the end,” he said.

The ending capped an evening in which Baier believed Harris and her team brought gamesmanship to the interview, according to Newsweek.

Did Kamala Harris hurt her chances with this interview?


“It was a little tense. We were given the time of 5 p.m. ET. Obviously my show is at 6 p.m. They wanted to tape at 5 p.m.,” he said.

“We said we were going to tape as live, in other words roll the tape and just turn that around unedited, uninterrupted, but we had to do it before 5:15, otherwise we couldn’t turn the whole machine around before the top of the 6 p.m. show,” he said.



“So we were waiting at 4:55, and then 5:00, and 5:05 and 5:10,” he added.

“At 5:17 the vice president walked out, so it did feel a little bit like they were icing the kicker or trying to, and originally they were talking about 25 minutes, and they gave us 20 minutes,” he said, referring to a football strategy of trying to deliberately keep an opposing team’s kicker waiting for a big field goal attempt.

Baier said he believed Harris came seeking a scrap and a sound bite to share.

“I think she had a mission that she wanted to do, and maybe she wanted to have a viral moment. She wanted to have a pushback,” he said.

“She came to Fox News, and she wanted to go after Donald Trump — [a] viral moment that plays on a lot of other channels and on social media. And I think she may have gotten that,” he said.

