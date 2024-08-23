Opponents of former President Donald Trump found reason to gloat when he was cut short during a live phone call on Fox News so the network could transition to its next program.

This liberal joy turned to ashes when the host of the following program got a surprise call from Trump himself during the live show.

The situation unfolded Thursday night as Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were anchoring Fox News’ coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

According to The Seattle Times, Trump called in to the Fox News segment after his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris attacked him in her speech at the convention.

Trump dismantled Harris, savaging her over a dismal record as vice president.

“All of these things that she talked about — ‘We are going to do this, we are going to do that, we are going to do everything – but she didn’t do any of it,” Trump said.

“She didn’t talk about China, she didn’t talk about fracking, she didn’t talk about crime.”

For 10 minutes, Trump spoke to Baier and MacCallum, but then the situation took a turn against Trump as the segment ran short on time.

“Mr. President, thank you so much for the time,” Baier interjected as Trump slammed Democrats for shamelessly shuffling President Joe Biden out of his own re-election campaign.

“We appreciate that live feedback.”

MacCallum then announced the transition to “Gutfeld!” as Trump was cut off. Watch the tail end of Trump’s call and its abrupt end below.

This might be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. Trump called into Fox News to rage about Kamala’s speech, only to be cut off by Bret Baier so they could get to Gutfeld’s show. pic.twitter.com/wCUiVYbYyw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 23, 2024

Predictably, those on the left rejoiced at the apparent slight against the former president.

Comments on the video ranged from mockery to outright hatred against Trump.

Sad and pathetic — a desperate attempt to get attention. His unhinged rant just proved that everything that was said about him at the DNC was true!#TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident #TrumpIsUnwell — Martin Daly (@marty10707) August 23, 2024

They cut grandpa Rico off. 🥴 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 23, 2024

Timestamps on the Fox News clip show the segment ended right at 9:30 p.m., Mountain Standard Time, but Trump was not done speaking for the night.

Less than an hour later, Greg Gutfeld received an incoming call from Trump himself. He put the former president on speakerphone and held up the device.

“Mr. President, I’m live now,” a laughing Gutfeld said. “Say hello to my audience. Don’t say anything that will get you in trouble!”

Trump was able to finish his statement, pointing to his own solid polling numbers and painting the Democrats’ treacherous treatment in ousting Biden as “a coup.”

Although it seems even Trump is beholden to timetables while on Fox News, his ability to get through to a different program shows he’s not without serious weight within the network.

