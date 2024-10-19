Share
News

Bret Baier Says He 'Made a Mistake' During His Interview with Kamala Harris

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2024 at 8:29am
Share

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said a mistake was made during his Wednesday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I did make a mistake, and I want to say I did make a mistake,” Baier said in a video clip posted to X.

“When I called for a soundbite, I was expecting a piece of the ‘enemy from within’ from Maria Bartiromo’s interview, to be tied to the piece from your town hall, Harris, where you ask the former president about the enemy from within. It just had the piece about the town hall,” he said.

Baier then showed the two clips.

In the one that aired, former President Donald Trump spoke about the dangers of what he called “the enemy from within.”

In the one that did not, Trump said the comment was not intended to be a threat, derided investigations into him and followed up with a joke.

“My point was that we asked him about the question about that sentence and what he was trying to mean,” Baier said later.

Did you watch Brett Baier’s Kamala Harris interview?

As noted by ABC, Baier made no comment during the interview that only part of what he wanted to show had aired.

Harris seized upon the clip to make a point about Trump, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Bret, I’m sorry, and with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy within, that he has repeated when he’s speaking about the American people. That’s not what you just showed,” Harris said.

Related:
Bret Baier: 4 Kamala Harris Staffers Frantically 'Waving Their Hands' Forced Me to 'Dismount' at End of Interview

“You didn’t show that and here’s the bottom line. He has repeated it many times and you and I both know that. And you and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him,” Harris said.

The explanation did little to silence Baier’s critics.


Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson questioned the explanation in a post on X.

“Now Bret Baier says ‘his mistake’ he ran wrong Trump ‘enemy from within’ clip during interview w/ Harris. Newsflash: When wrong clips run (which happens) hosts can easily say ‘Sorry that was the wrong clip’. He or his producers would have known it was the wrong one right then.”

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jack Smith's Evidence Made Public After Judge Chutkan's 'Election Interference' Decision
Bret Baier Says He 'Made a Mistake' During His Interview with Kamala Harris
Tim Walz Claims His Mom Lives Off Social Security Checks So She Can Feed Herself, But Something Doesn't Add Up
Former NFL Star QB Jay Cutler Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges After Shocking Incident
First Early Voting Data Shows Encouraging Signs for Republicans
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation