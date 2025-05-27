Brett Favre Fires Shots at Netflix for Trying to Discredit His Trump Support by Destroying His Life

Few quarterbacks — if any — had the reputation for being as fearless a gunslinger quite like NFL legend Brett Favre.

A longtime Green Bay Packer (he would also play for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings), Favre was known for staring down pass-rushing behemoths while firing off passes that made his arm look like a Howitzer.

Even in retirement, apparently, Favre has little issue deftly handling furious titans looking to do him harm.

Just look at the way he handled Netflix’s bullying new documentary.

“Untold: The Fall of Favre,” as the name suggests, takes a not-so-glowing look at some of the scandals that the legendary quarterback has been embroiled in.

Scandals such as Favre’s role in sending sexually explicit text messages to a Jets reporter and alleged welfare fraud will be the tentpole events covered by Netflix.

Perhaps not coincidentally, since hanging up his cleats, Favre has gone from the gridiron to the political arena, becoming a proud and outspoken Republican supporter, particularly for President Donald Trump.

The random hit piece (remember, Favre hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2010 so his current claim to fame is those aforementioned politics) is intent on dredging up ghosts from Favre’s past, but the quarterback isn’t taking it laying down — and neither are his fans.

Conservative content creators the Hodge Twins put up this following X post defending Favre, which the quarterback eventually re-posted himself, per Fox News:

Netflix is going after @BrettFavre for being an outspoken Trump supporter We stand with Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/XL7akVx4x8 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 21, 2025

“Netflix is going after [Favre] for being an outspoken Trump supporter,” the X account noted. “We stand with Brett Favre.”

Favre also re-posted a conservative podcaster who raised a very interesting point about the timing of these hit pieces masquerading as “documentaries”:

Haven’t you ever noticed that these “scandals” seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump? Whether it’s Roseanne Barr, Hulk Hogan, Mel Gibson, Jim Caviezel, etc., the mainstream media is attacking them because of their… pic.twitter.com/M44Nh5Gi2P — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 21, 2025

“Haven’t you ever noticed that these ‘scandals” seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump?” the X post asked.

While Favre never outright accuses Netflix of anything untoward based on political leanings, he pretty clearly agrees with that assessment based on these re-posts.

More so, Favre also took some time to show (quite a bit of) gratitude to the swathes of people who were rejecting this Netflix documentary because of its treatment of Favre:

Thank you very much — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 2, 2025

Thank you very much — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 30, 2025

Thank you — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 30, 2025

Thank you and others for your support it really means a lot — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 30, 2025

But perhaps the most poignant remarks that Favre appreciated came from, of all things, a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Thank you very much!! — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 30, 2025

“Dumb and boring,” the Bengals fan posted. “All humans are flawed. When a documentary chooses to profit by spotlighting someone’s worst moments, it says more about the filmmaker than the subject.

“Brett Favre’s wife stood by him. His teammates flew to bring him back to the Vikings, which they wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t believe in him as a leader.

“Where is that in this documentary?”

Adding to the mean-spirited nature of the documentary, Favre is grappling with early Parkinson’s. During a September 2024 Congressional hearing on the aforementioned welfare fraud, Favre dropped that health bombshell.

Look, is Favre perfect? Obviously not. His interception rate and completion percentages left something to be desired.

Oh, we’re talking about Favre the human being? Well, in that case, yeah, duh. No human being is perfect. Why does Netflix need to make a ballyhooed spectacle out of a fading legend stricken with Parkinson’s?

Is it because Favre is a card-carrying Republican?

Netflix may never admit it, but it’s clear what Favre and his legion of fans think of the documentary’s ulterior motives.

And it’s hard to blame them.

