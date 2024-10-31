Brett Favre Speaks at Trump Rally, Humbles Democrats with Response to Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

Pro Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL superstar Brett Favre clapped back at President Joe Biden’s latest egregious gaffe, in which he smeared half the nation as “garbage” for supporting former President Donald Trump.

Favre shut Biden down Wednesday night during an enthusiastic Trump rally in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

“I want to address the comment that Joe Biden made yesterday that said the supporters of Donald Trump are ‘garbage,'” the football icon said. “I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that?”

Favre then scanned the crowd, saying what he saw was a sea of impressive patriots.

“Looking out, I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great,” he said.

.@BrettFavre: “I want to address the comment that Joe Biden made yesterday that said the supporters of Donald Trump are garbage… How dare he say that. Looking out I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country… pic.twitter.com/YrBw6CSFIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The legendary quarterback holds a special place in the hearts of many Wisconsinites, having led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win in 1997 — to say nothing about the 16 years he electrified crowds of “Cheeseheads” with his gun-slinging play-style.

“The crowd was filled with Favre jerseys,” per WLUK-TV. “A ‘Go Pack Go!’ chant broke out at one point when Favre asked if any Packers fans were in attendance.”

The three-time NFL MVP said he agreed to speak at the rally because of the historic nature of this election.

“I think there’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now, in this election,” Favre said, per WLUK.

“Much like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner, and the United States of America won with his leadership,” he added.

As a reminder, Biden committed his latest epic blunder — and unwittingly damaged Vice President Kamala Harris’ struggling campaign — by attacking Trump supporters as “garbage.”

The doddering Democrat made the catastrophic flub on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino.

At the time, Biden was reacting to an off-color joke that roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had made at a Trump rally in New York on Sunday. During a skit rife with inappropriate jabs of all kinds, Hinchcliffe joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden responded on Tuesday by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters.”

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies. We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

The slur immediately went viral, spawning massive backlash that overshadowed Hinchcliffe’s initial dig.

Predictably, Democrats tried to capitalize on the Hinchcliffe joke by stoking outrage among their emotionally-incontinent constituents by resorting to their hackneyed tactic of painting Trump as “racist.”

That’s when Biden jumped in with both feet and unleashed his monster jab, which almost appeared to be a perfectly-timed, passive-aggressive sabotage of Harris’ campaign just days before the election.

It does not appear Biden’s gaffe was intentional, but could you really blame him if he felt pent-up resentment after the Democrats unceremoniously threw him out like “garbage”?

If Kamala Harris loses, you can’t blame it on Biden’s off-the-cuff remark. The fact is, the vice president is unqualified, incompetent and unlikable. She has no charisma, no concrete policies and cannot connect to an audience.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has much bigger issues to address, such as mass potential voter fraud unfolding in key swing states.

