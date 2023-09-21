Fox's Brian Kilmeade Calls KJP's Border Comments 'The Most Worthless Series of Sentences I Could Imagine'

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade ripped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over her response to a question on the border, calling her answer “worthless.”

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on the situation at the border on Thursday following a surge of illegal migrant arrivals, including a group of over 2,000 who entered the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday.

Jean-Pierre appeared to blame Republicans for the current situation before shouting down Doocy.

“The president has worked very hard to implement a strategy when it comes to the border that is humane, safe and has orderly enforcement,” Jean-Pierre had said earlier.

“As a viewer and a watcher and someone who cares about the country, not one word of hers that she said was correct. There is no blame that belongs with anyone except this administration,” Kilmeade told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts.

“They loosened all the rules, they got rid of Title 42, they are flying people from other countries into the middle of other states without informing the mayors or governors. They filled up New York City with 84,000 illegal immigrants, they refused to provide money or resources or information to a Democratic mayor and governor.”

“They are the ones who just have no interest, including a vice president that was supposed to be in charge that won’t even give it lip service, a president that went once for a couple hours,” Kilmeade continued.

“John, that was the most worthless series of sentences I could imagine hearing.”

Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border so far in fiscal year 2023, according to data released by Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas began busing illegal migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022.

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams attacked Abbott on Sept. 7, calling him a “madman” during remarks in which he said that the illegal migrant crisis was going to “destroy” the city.

