Brian Laundrie Still Alive? Viral Social Media Theory Describes Stunning Possibility

On Wednesday, after hunting for over a month, authorities found belongings in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida that they believed could belong to person of interest Brian Laundrie.

Hours later, authorities found remains near the site of the belongings.

Finally, the Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, issued a statement Wednesday night that the remains were likely Brian’s, CNN reported.

“It’s quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son’s belongings alongside some remains,” Bertolino said. “That’s got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken.”

So that would seem to be the end of it, right? It would appear Laundrie died before he could be investigated regarding the death of his former girlfreind, Gabby Petito.

Despite this evidence, however, many users on TikTok are not convinced.

One user named Paris Campbell posted a video Wednesday, detailing all of the day’s developments regarding Brian Laundrie. While she admitted the belongings likely belonged to Laundrie and that the remains were found near those belongings, she said authorities “have not given definitive identification on the body.”

In the comments of the video, many users questioned whether Laundrie’s parents were somehow involved in his disappearance. This theory is further fueled by the fact that the parents joined the investigation just hours before these discoveries, CNN reported.

“Honestly it sounds like they were talking to him and then he stopped talking so they got worried,” one person noted. “Which is why they knew exactly where to look…”

In addition, some of the more imaginative users raised the possibility that either Brian Laundrie or his parents are faking his death.

“How is mom and dad gonna find him in an hour when professionals couldn’t find him in 5 weeks,” another comment read. “This is a diversion while he gets further away.”

While some people felt someone in the Laundrie family planted fake remains, others had even more wild theories.

“Is there a body? Or is it like a finger,” a different user asked. “Because I swear if he cut off his finger to place it there and try and fake his death ILL LOSE IT.”

One person went so far as to say she would not believe Brian Laundrie was dead “unless the remains are his head, heart, brain, or some other vital organs.”

Throughout the search, Laundrie’s parents have given people reason to doubt their innocence.

On Oct. 10, North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said the parents’ story had changed while talking to investigators and that there was “a lot of oddness” about their claims, the Daily Mail reported.

While there is no confirmed evidence suggesting Laundrie’s parents were involved in his disappearance or that his death was faked, one can certainly see why people would be skeptical of the Laundrie family.

In addition, the public’s hesitation to accept the finding from the FBI or the family’s lawyer shows a general lack of trust in traditional American institutions. Instead of blindly believing what they are told, Americans are increasingly waiting to come to their own conclusions about many cases.

The case of Gabby Petito is certainly a tragic one, and there are many outstanding questions — even after the most recent developments.

While the family lawyer seems to think Brian Laundrie is dead, it does not look like his name will disappear from the headlines any time soon.

