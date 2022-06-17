Time appears to be running out for one of CNN’s most biased purveyors of left-wing propaganda with a report that Brian Stelter’s firing is only weeks, if not days, away.

According to a CNN insider, the “Reliable Sources” host is under a microscope for stirring anti-management internal strife just as the network is looking to reverse course on its left-wing bias and recover its once-cherished reputation as a straight news operation.

The news on the ticking time bomb that is Stelter’s CNN career comes from journalist Jon Nicosia of News Cycle Media, who cited an unidentified source.

Nicosia tweeted Wednesday that “Stelter is ‘down to weeks if not days’ left at CNN.” He quoted his source as saying, “He is everything that reminds the new owners of the Zucker era they desperately want to get past.”

SOURCE: Stelter is “down to weeks if not days” left at CNN. They go on “He is everything that reminds the new owners of the Zucker era they desperately want to get past” – More to come. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 15, 2022

Longtime CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned in February, and Chris Licht was hired to lead the network under new ownership following Discovery’s merger with WarnerMedia in April.

Licht has made it clear he wants to take the network in a new direction — one that doesn’t involve the incessant bashing of former President Donald Trump that has become CNN’s hallmark.

Nicosia added, “Management is confident Stelter is the one sharing the internal pushback to fellow media reporters while simultaneously stirring discontent within the ranks.”

They continue: “Management is confident Stelter is the one sharing the internal pushback to fellow media reporters while simultaneously stirring discontent within the ranks” — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 15, 2022

Stelter is so stilted that he’s even been called out on his own show.

Worse, on one of those occasions, he was pilloried by another anti-Trumper when Trump-hating author Michael Wolff said that Stelter is a sanctimonious windbag who pushes fake news.

Wolff appeared on the inaptly titled “Reliable Sources” show last July and told the host, “I think you yourself, you know, while you’re a nice guy, you know, you’re full of sanctimony. You know, you’ve become part of, one of the parts of the problem of the media.”

He added that Stelter is “one of the reasons people can’t stand the media.”







More recently, Stelter faced ridicule when a college freshman posed a question that shocked the host into clumsy dissembling.

During an April broadcast from the left-wing University of Chicago on the topic of “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy,” student Christopher Phillips noted that CNN is one of the biggest purveyors of disinformation out there.

Should CNN fire Stelter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (497 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

“You’ve all spoken extensively about Fox News being a purveyor of disinformation. But CNN is right up there with them,” Phillips said to preface his question.

“They pushed the Russian collusion hoax, they pushed the Jussie Smollett hoax, they smeared Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh as a rapist, and they also smeared [Kentucky high school student] Nick Sandmann as a white supremacist. And yes, they dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop affair as pure Russian disinformation,” he continued.

“With mainstream corporate journalists becoming little more than apologists and cheerleaders for the regime,” Phillips added, “is it time to finally declare that the canon of journalistic ethics is dead or no longer operative?

“All the mistakes of the mainstream media, and CNN in particular, seem to magically all go in one direction. Are we expected to believe that this is all just some sort of random coincidence or is there something else behind it?” the college student asked.

Stelter stumbled and bumbled, but didn’t answer the question with any substantive reply, preferring instead to say they were out of time and that the CNN he watches isn’t like that.







Insiders have been calling for the hopelessly biased Stelter to be fired for months, though.

Back in February, Fox News reported that insiders were blasting him for refusing to report about the affair that Zucker was accused of having with a CNN employee, a situation that eventually led to the end of Zucker’s career.

Now, under new leadership, CNN is looking to tone down the left-wing bias and get back to real news — and that goal alone is a threat to Stelter’s raison d’etre.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were stirring anti-management sentiment behind the scenes.

In any case, it appears he has fought a losing battle and soon will find himself looking for work.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.