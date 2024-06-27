Brilliant Reversal of 2020 Debates Leaves Biden in a Tough Spot
The tables are turning on President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrats on Thursday night.
During the CNN-hosted presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden, it looks like the forces of so-called “fact-checking” will finally be levied in the right’s favor for a change.
According to the Washington Examiner, Trump’s campaign launched an aptly titled fact-checking endeavor — factcheckbiden.com — the morning just ahead of Thursday’s debate.
The site contains an email sign-up along with the promise of regular updates fact-checking Biden’s claims during the event.
Archived links to the webpage indicate it was once an RNC portal that has since been updated and repurposed for tonight’s presidential face-off.
“Biden has been doing political debates for 50 years, having taken part in at least 40 debates since 1972. His performances are often filled with lies – about himself, about statistics, about his record, and about events that never took place,” text on the site reads.
“We are holding Joe Biden accountable for his long track record of lying. Sign up to get these updates sent straight to your inbox.”
Numerous fact checks in all sorts of different categories already exist at the bottom of the web page and each one of them is a beauty to behold.
When it comes to the sitting president, there are certainly no shortage of topics and lies to fact-check.
The titles of those fact checks include “Biden Did Not ‘Create’ 15 Million Jobs,” “True! Years Of ‘Chaos’ At The Border Under Biden,” “This Is Biden’s Inflation,” “Costs Are Not ‘Lower’ Under Biden” and “Biden Can’t Deny He Met With Hunter’s Business Partners.”
This is quite a flip from the 2020 debates, showing that Team Trump may have picked up a trick or two from their adversaries.
Back then, it was Trump facing a constant barrage of left-leaning media fact-checks.
CNN certainly didn’t hold back in issuing many of its own checks back in 2020.
The outlet even published an article at the time titled “Fact check: Toned-down Trump continues his onslaught of falsehoods.”
Looking at them all makes one wonder what the world would be like if the establishment news media actually did its job.
One thing would certainly be different — there’s no way Joe Biden would have been able to win the presidency.
For those interested in hearing Biden lie about all of these different topics in real-time, the CNN presidential debate is set to take place Thursday night.
