The high-profile Trump donor who exposed disgraced former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has upped the ante by vowing to release a phone recording containing “devastating information” about her.

The donor, former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters, recently accused Guilfoyle of seeking help to pay a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for granting him access to the Trump administration.

In a Facebook livestream recorded Thursday, Deters doubled down by announcing plans to release a phone recording that contains “the most explosive, most devastating information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date.”

“By the end of tomorrow, I am going to play for you a phone recording that is the most explosive, most devastating information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date,” he declared. “No one in the media has it. Mail Online doesn’t have it. Wall Street Journal doesn’t have it.”







In the same video, Deters also warned that the phone recording has the potential to bring down other top Trump administration officials as well.

“This might just bring down the entire Trump administration — an administration which I have supported from day one, whose policies I still support,” he insisted.

Do you believe Eric Deters' claims could seriously impact the Trump administration? Yes, it could be devastating No, it's just noise Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it could be devastating 9% (59 votes) No, it's just noise 67% (457 votes) Unsure 25% (169 votes)

“It also may end the J.D. Vance-Marco Rubio ticket after you hear the phone call that I’m going to play tomorrow. It’s pretty freaking amazing.”

Deters explained why he, as a prominent GOP donor and supporter, is suddenly targeting the whole administration.

Speaking with NewsNation Tuesday, Deters revealed that his true goal all along has been to pressure the Trump administration into extraditing spine surgeon Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani from Pakistan, where he reportedly fled to after facing criminal allegations in the United States.

“I am not going to let J.D. Vance off the hook,” he said. “So, if they want to shut [me] up … I sent Susie Wiles and Don Jr. an email today, and I said, ‘Extradition.’ I made this demand: extradition and investigation, or I am going to not only sue Kimberly Guilfoyle, but I am never going to shut up.”

Asked on NewsNation whether he was threatening the president, Deters said no.

“It’s a promise — it’s not a threat,” he alleged. “It’s a political promise.”

He said something similar in his Facebook video as well: “This is not extortion. Nothing I am asking for or doing is unlawful. I am playing hardball, because the Dr. Durrani victims deserve hardball on their behalf.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Durrani faces charges of “health care fraud, false statements related to health care matters, mail fraud, and illegal drug distribution.”

The Department of Justice, in a 2013 news release, said a federal grand jury had returned a 10-count indictment against Durrani, “alleging that, beginning in 2009, he convinced patients to undergo medically unnecessary spinal surgeries, then billed private and public health care benefit programs millions of dollars for the fraudulent services.”

It’s not clear why Deters is so passionate about seeing Durrani brought to justice.

Thirteen Years Waiting: The Durrani Patients and the Man Who Won’t Quit https://t.co/asEPBgHQYF — Eric Deters (@bulllaw) October 16, 2026

During his NewsNation appearance, Deters vowed to continue fighting until Durrani is finally brought to justice.

“I am going to beat the drums till the cows come home for President Trump to extradite Dr. Durrani to the United States,” he asserted.

He also appeared to signal that he’s upset with Vance for having ignored his request for extradition.

“J.D. Vance is one of the individuals that ignored my request … and I am not going to let J.D. Vance off the hook,” he said.

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