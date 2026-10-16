Share
News

Could Bring Down the Entire Trump Admin? Pro-Trump Donor Warns Bombshell 16 Min. Audio on Guilfoyle Coming by Fri. Night

 By V. Saxena  October 16, 2026 at 8:45am
Share

The high-profile Trump donor who exposed disgraced former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has upped the ante by vowing to release a phone recording containing “devastating information” about her.

The donor, former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters, recently accused Guilfoyle of seeking help to pay a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for granting him access to the Trump administration.

In a Facebook livestream recorded Thursday, Deters doubled down by announcing plans to release a phone recording that contains “the most explosive, most devastating information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date.”

“By the end of tomorrow, I am going to play for you a phone recording that is the most explosive, most devastating information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date,” he declared. “No one in the media has it. Mail Online doesn’t have it. Wall Street Journal doesn’t have it.”



In the same video, Deters also warned that the phone recording has the potential to bring down other top Trump administration officials as well.

“This might just bring down the entire Trump administration — an administration which I have supported from day one, whose policies I still support,” he insisted.

Do you believe Eric Deters' claims could seriously impact the Trump administration?

“It also may end the J.D. Vance-Marco Rubio ticket after you hear the phone call that I’m going to play tomorrow. It’s pretty freaking amazing.”

Deters explained why he, as a prominent GOP donor and supporter, is suddenly targeting the whole administration.

Speaking with NewsNation Tuesday, Deters revealed that his true goal all along has been to pressure the Trump administration into extraditing spine surgeon Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani from Pakistan, where he reportedly fled to after facing criminal allegations in the United States.

“I am not going to let J.D. Vance off the hook,” he said. “So, if they want to shut [me] up … I sent Susie Wiles and Don Jr. an email today, and I said, ‘Extradition.’ I made this demand: extradition and investigation, or I am going to not only sue Kimberly Guilfoyle, but I am never going to shut up.”

Related:
How 1 Single Gun Magazine Could Soon Lead SCOTUS to Upend How Judges Sentence Criminals

Asked on NewsNation whether he was threatening the president, Deters said no.

“It’s a promise — it’s not a threat,” he alleged. “It’s a political promise.”

He said something similar in his Facebook video as well: “This is not extortion. Nothing I am asking for or doing is unlawful. I am playing hardball, because the Dr. Durrani victims deserve hardball on their behalf.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Durrani faces charges of “health care fraud, false statements related to health care matters, mail fraud, and illegal drug distribution.”

The Department of Justice, in a 2013 news release, said a federal grand jury had returned a 10-count indictment against Durrani, “alleging that, beginning in 2009, he convinced patients to undergo medically unnecessary spinal surgeries, then billed private and public health care benefit programs millions of dollars for the fraudulent services.”

It’s not clear why Deters is so passionate about seeing Durrani brought to justice.

During his NewsNation appearance, Deters vowed to continue fighting until Durrani is finally brought to justice.

“I am going to beat the drums till the cows come home for President Trump to extradite Dr. Durrani to the United States,” he asserted.

He also appeared to signal that he’s upset with Vance for having ignored his request for extradition.

“J.D. Vance is one of the individuals that ignored my request … and I am not going to let J.D. Vance off the hook,” he said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Bombshell Video Catches Reported Insiders Admitting Somalis Are Paying For, Harvesting Omar Votes
Watch: Stunt Chopper at Navy SEAL Fundraiser Thrills Guests With Small Explosions and Red, White and Blue Smoke Show
CBS Tried to Trash Trump Again, Now They're Facing Another Multimillion Suit, This Time from a 15-Year-Old They Trashed
Watch: Seinfeld Attacked on Stage Multiple Times by Palestinian Shills, Taunts Them with Promise to Give Their Ticket Proceeds to Israel
Could Bring Down the Entire Trump Admin? Pro-Trump Donor Warns Bombshell 16 Min. Audio on Guilfoyle Coming by Fri. Night
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation