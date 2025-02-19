Bringing the Receipts: Watch Trump Silence Reporters with List of Insane Government Waste Even They Don't Try to Defend

If you listen closely, you will notice that President Donald Trump has begun to connect the dots.

With the help of Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, the president has put the national spotlight on something that attentive Americans have long known about but could neither quantify nor remedy, and he has done it in a way that will help our still-slumbering fellow citizens recognize that for decades federal officials have committed crimes, not errors.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, the president responded to a question about Musk’s role in the government by delivering a nearly eight-minute-long answer filled with specific evidence of the ghastly inefficiencies and indefensible outlays Musk’s DOGE team has uncovered.

In the process, Trump sprinkled in a handful of comments suggesting that he suspected malfeasance on an unfathomable scale.

The president focused on two areas in particular: Social Security and overseas spending.

He explained, for instance, that the current Social Security system lists 3,472,000 people between the ages of 120 and 129. In the next decile, ages 130 to 139, the system includes a whopping 3,936,000 people.

Then, he dropped the first hint suggesting that he suspects massive fraud.

“I wonder if people are getting paid with all this,” he said.

The president continued in that vein for nearly two minutes. He cited 879 people aged 200 to 209 and some even older, including one person 360 years old in the Social Security system.

Are these specific examples of extreme government waste beginning to wake up more people to just how exploitative our government has become? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (2994 Votes) No: 4% (113 Votes)

Next, Trump turned his attention to indefensible spending, most of it overseas.

In the next five minutes, he identified 19 specific items totaling (by this historian’s math) $1.378 billion.

He also made three comments that should leave the Washington, D.C., establishment thunderstruck.

The president began by citing more than $600 million in spending on woke projects and other wasteful items in Africa, including Uganda and Mozambique specifically, as well as tens of millions for Columbia and Cambodia.

Then came his first shot across the establishment’s proverbial bow.

“Thirty-two million dollars to the Prague Civil Society Centre, which is a very liberal group of people,” he said. “Wonder how much of that money came back to the people that approved it.”

Wonder how much of that money came back to the people that approved it. Therein lies the real question, the answer to which will help expose the scope of the D.C. establishment’s crimes.

Trump continued. He listed more than $500 million in spending for Serbia, Moldova, India, and Nepal.

“Listen to these numbers,” the president said. “This is all fraud.”

All fraud.

Finally, Trump raced through his list of nearly $100 million for Nepal, Liberia, Mali, South Africa, Asia, Kosovo, and Egypt.

Then, he delivered his verdict.

“We have a very corrupt country,” the president said.

A very corrupt country.

Readers may view the president’s entire response (and, if they like, check my math) in the YouTube video below.

A careful viewing of that video reveals two inescapable conclusions.

First, some of the reporters in attendance could not even feign interest in the president’s comments.

In fact, three reporters in the front row, including the one who asked the question about Musk, spent two minutes either texting or scrolling on their phones while Trump explained the problem in the Social Security system. Two reporters in the back also periodically looked at their phones, though several other reporters did keep their eyes focused on the president.

Finally, when they thought he had finished, they all raised their hands.

In other words, they showed very little curiosity about the evidence Trump presented. They looked as if they simply wanted to move on to their next predetermined question.

The establishment media really does exist for the sole purpose of pushing establishment narratives and protecting establishment criminals.

Second, and by far most important, the president began making broad-yet-crucial connections.

Americans have always known about waste in government. Until now, however, we have never had a president who would publicly speculate about how much taxpayer money “came back to the people that approved” a particular outlay abroad.

We have always known about fraud, but we have never had a president describe specific spending items as “all fraud.”

And at least half of Americans have recognized our politicians and bureaucrats as criminals for a long time. But we have never had a president say aloud that “we have a very corrupt country.”

In short, when the Trump administration begins putting names to these payments/kickbacks, we will finally have a specific answer to the question of how so many public officials, elected and unelected, grew rich by serving in government. Then, we can have a reckoning.

We have never been so close to seeing all of those dots connected.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.