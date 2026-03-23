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The Palace of Westminster, home to both the Houses of Parliament and the House of Lords.
The Palace of Westminster, home to both the Houses of Parliament and the House of Lords. (alina_hart / Getty Images)

Britain's House of Lords Approves Abortion Through Birth

 By Michael Austin  March 23, 2026 at 7:00am
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Anti-abortion groups in the United Kingdom and around the world reacted with dismay as Britain’s House of Lords approved abortion up through birth.

On Wednesday evening, Baroness Rosa Monckton attempted to remove clause 208 — the language to decriminalize abortion — from the nation’s Crime and Policing Bill.

But peers voted against the effort by 185 to 148, according to a report from The Christian Post.

The clause nixes language saying that women can be penalized for abortions after 24 weeks, although the nominal legal limit remains at that point.

Dr. Calum Miller, an anti-abortion advocate and medical doctor, reacted with dismay to the vote, calling on right-wing parties to repeal the changes.

“We are led by truly evil people. Unspeakably wicked. They have no place leading us,” he commented.

“Reform, Restore, and the Tories MUST commit THIS WEEK to overturning this if they enter government.”

Restore Britain, a newly launched political party, indeed committed that they “would immediately reverse all changes this Labour Government are making to abortion laws.”

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Neil O’Brien, a Conservative Party lawmaker and a member of Parliament, wrote in an article that the vote was “monstrous.”

“There is no magic that happens as you pass down the birth canal. There is no flash of light as your soul descends. There is no moral difference whatsoever between a baby the day before birth, and a baby a day after,” he said.

“The thought that someone could poison or smash up the body of a baby and face no legal consequences is appalling. That’s an overused word these days so let me try again. The thought should make you sick.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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