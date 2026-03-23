Britain's House of Lords Approves Abortion Through Birth

Anti-abortion groups in the United Kingdom and around the world reacted with dismay as Britain’s House of Lords approved abortion up through birth.

On Wednesday evening, Baroness Rosa Monckton attempted to remove clause 208 — the language to decriminalize abortion — from the nation’s Crime and Policing Bill.

But peers voted against the effort by 185 to 148, according to a report from The Christian Post.

🇬🇧 The House of Lords clears the way for decriminalisation of at-home abortion up to birth. Peers rejected a key amendment yesterday that sought to maintain criminal penalties for women who self-induce late-term abortions, effectively ending the threat of prosecution for ending… pic.twitter.com/UpkBc96LP7 — Europa.com (@europa) March 18, 2026

The clause nixes language saying that women can be penalized for abortions after 24 weeks, although the nominal legal limit remains at that point.

Dr. Calum Miller, an anti-abortion advocate and medical doctor, reacted with dismay to the vote, calling on right-wing parties to repeal the changes.

“We are led by truly evil people. Unspeakably wicked. They have no place leading us,” he commented.

“Reform, Restore, and the Tories MUST commit THIS WEEK to overturning this if they enter government.”

BREAKING: The UK House of Lords has just voted to legalise ABORTION UP TO BIRTH. We are led by truly evil people. Unspeakably wicked. They have no place leading us. Reform, Restore, and the Tories MUST commit THIS WEEK to overturning this if they enter government. pic.twitter.com/JirLtFULgS — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) March 18, 2026

Restore Britain, a newly launched political party, indeed committed that they “would immediately reverse all changes this Labour Government are making to abortion laws.”

Neil O’Brien, a Conservative Party lawmaker and a member of Parliament, wrote in an article that the vote was “monstrous.”

“There is no magic that happens as you pass down the birth canal. There is no flash of light as your soul descends. There is no moral difference whatsoever between a baby the day before birth, and a baby a day after,” he said.

A new piece on last night’s awful vote to allow abortions up to birthhttps://t.co/6vytjMm8kL — Neil O’Brien (@NeilDotObrien) March 19, 2026

“The thought that someone could poison or smash up the body of a baby and face no legal consequences is appalling. That’s an overused word these days so let me try again. The thought should make you sick.”

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