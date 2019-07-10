SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

The British Ambassador Who Slammed Trump as ‘Inept’ Is Officially Out

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 10, 2019 at 7:44am
Print

British Ambassador Kim Darroch, who called President Donald Trump “inept” in recently leaked documents, has officially resigned, according to the U.K. Foreign Office.

The ambassador to the United States released a resignation letter on Wednesday and said, “the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

Darroch has been under fire after he called President Donald Trump “diplomatically clumsy and inept” in memos that were leaked to the public.

In his resignation letter, Darroch wrote that even though his “posting is not due until the end of this year,” he believes that after the document leak “the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

The ambassador added that he was “grateful to all those in the U.K. and the U.S., who have offered their support during this difficult few days.”

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees, and Looting Merchandise

“This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries,” he wrote. “I have been deeply touched”

British Prime Minister Theresa May responded to the news on Wednesday and said the resignation was a “matter of regret,” Fox News reported.

The documents that were released were only meant for a small number of people but found their way to the Sunday edition of Britain’s Daily Mail.

Do you agree with this resignation?

Fox News reported memos like the ones Darroch wrote were customary for senior British diplomats to write to “senior ministers and security service analysts back home so political trends and possible threats to British interests could be gauged,” but they are usually not released to the public.

Trump responded to the leaked documents Monday and said the ambassador was “not liked or well thought of within the U.S.”

The president added that the U.S. “will not deal with him.”

Trump continued his criticism of the ambassador early Tuesday morning calling him “wacky” and “stupid.”

RELATED: Trump Makes History by Venturing into North Korea: ‘Big Moment. Big Progress.’

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” he said.

“I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far,” he added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







The British Ambassador Who Slammed Trump as ‘Inept’ Is Officially Out
Bill Clinton, Who Flew on Epstein’s Jet Numerous Times, Breaks Silence on Disturbing Allegations
Latest 2020 Poll Shows Biden Is Slipping
Fox News Host Announces He’s Donating Part of His Liver to His Sister, Taking Time Off
Trump Launches Attack on Fox News Anchors: ‘Worse Than… Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×