The British Ambassador Who Slammed Trump as ‘Inept’ Is Officially Out

British Ambassador Kim Darroch, who called President Donald Trump “inept” in recently leaked documents, has officially resigned, according to the U.K. Foreign Office.

The ambassador to the United States released a resignation letter on Wednesday and said, “the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

Darroch has been under fire after he called President Donald Trump “diplomatically clumsy and inept” in memos that were leaked to the public.

In his resignation letter, Darroch wrote that even though his “posting is not due until the end of this year,” he believes that after the document leak “the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

The ambassador added that he was “grateful to all those in the U.K. and the U.S., who have offered their support during this difficult few days.”

“This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries,” he wrote. “I have been deeply touched”

British Prime Minister Theresa May responded to the news on Wednesday and said the resignation was a “matter of regret,” Fox News reported.

The documents that were released were only meant for a small number of people but found their way to the Sunday edition of Britain’s Daily Mail.

Fox News reported memos like the ones Darroch wrote were customary for senior British diplomats to write to “senior ministers and security service analysts back home so political trends and possible threats to British interests could be gauged,” but they are usually not released to the public.

Trump responded to the leaked documents Monday and said the ambassador was “not liked or well thought of within the U.S.”

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

The president added that the U.S. “will not deal with him.”

Trump continued his criticism of the ambassador early Tuesday morning calling him “wacky” and “stupid.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” he said.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

“I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far,” he added.

