British Christian Nurse Accused of 'Misgendering' a Patient Cleared of Consequences

A Christian nurse who works for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service faced serious repercussions after she was accused of “misgendering” a patient.

But now, she has not only been cleared to return to work — she has also won a settlement against the government health agency.

Jennifer Melle was working an evening shift at St. Helier and Epsom University Hospitals in May 2024 when a “masculine-appearing prisoner patient” wanted to discharge from the facility, according to a webpage from the Christian Legal Centre, which represented her.

Upon seeing from his medical records that the patient was a male, Melle said that he “would like to self-discharge,” referring to him as “mister.”

Meet NHS nurse Jennifer Melle. She was reinstated after being suspended from her job for reportedly misgendering a transgender patient, according to GB News. Congratulations, Jennifer! Follow: @DanielleDSouzaG pic.twitter.com/YmoTuT6WWd — Danielle Gill (@danielledsouzag) March 24, 2026

The patient reportedly yelled at Melle — “Do not call me mister! I am a woman!” — and when Melle, who is black, told him that he would not call him “her” or “she,” but would call him by his preferred female name, the patient responded with racial abuse.

In October 2024, Melle received a written warning and was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Following months of proceedings — and a suspension following media interviews once she went public about her case in March 2025 — Melle’s disciplinary hearing was canceled in December of that year.

St. Helier and Epsom University Hospitals had accused her of a “data breach” for allegedly violating patient confidentiality by the public comments.

But Claire Coutinho, a Conservative Party member of Parliament, intervened in the case, according to the Christian Legal Centre.

Melle was allowed to return to work in February 2026, ending 10 months of suspension.

Rather than facing a tribunal to address Melle’s claims against the institution, St. Helier and Epsom University Hospitals agreed to a settlement, according to an April 13 report from Sky News.

The settlement was reached the very day that the tribunal was scheduled to begin.

Melle told the media that she had experienced “the darkest days of my life and it is still far from over.”

She still faces the inquiry from the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

“No nurse or other medical professionals should ever have to face what I have faced simply for telling the truth, doing their job, and reporting racist abuse and physical threats from a patient,” Melle remarked.

A representative for St. Helier and Epsom University Hospitals meanwhile told Sky News that “racial abuse of our staff is never acceptable, nor is discussing a patient’s private medical information publicly.”

“We are sorry that Miss Melle had this experience and we issued a written warning to this patient, but we expect all staff to maintain patient confidentiality at all times,” the representative added.

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