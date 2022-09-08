British Officials 'Deeply Concerned' After Doctors Place Queen Elizabeth II Under 'Medical Supervision'

The health of Britain’s 96-year-old monarch became a cause for concern Thursday after a palace announcement about her health

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, according to ABC. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The queen has spent the summer at Balmoral Castle, a royal estate in Scotland.

This is an unsettling time, God save the Queen. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/8vo8PQgnwe — Laura (@Lboughey) September 8, 2022

On Tuesday, newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral for the ceremony in which the queen formally requested her to form a new government after the resignation of previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The ceremony usually takes place in London. On Wednesday, however, the queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council, her closest advisers.

A report in The New York Times described the popular monarch as “frail but alert” during the meeting.

On Thursday, Truss tweeted that, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

The BBC reported that multiple members of the royal family were either traveling to or had arrived at the Scottish estate, including Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The U.K. Daily Mail reported the list of royals heading to see the queen included Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health — much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility,” the BBC reported.

“But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers – there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health.”

All the Queen’s four children are now with her at Balmoral Castle. Along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

This is a serious situation. #queen #queenelizabeth pic.twitter.com/6fWzhHxLol — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

A report in the Daily Mail said Truss was in the House of Commons on Thursday when news of the palace announcement came via notes delivered to leaders of Parliament.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” Truss later told British lawmakers.

The Daily Mail also noted that the BBC interrupted its regular Thursday programming due to the news about the queen’s health.

Elizabeth has been the monarch for 70 years. Over the past year, she has suffered mobility issues and bouts with COVID-19.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.