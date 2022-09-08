Share
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured in June photo from her 70th jubilee celebration.
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured in June photo from her 70th jubilee celebration, is under medical care at the royal family's estate in Scotland. (Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

British Officials 'Deeply Concerned' After Doctors Place Queen Elizabeth II Under 'Medical Supervision'

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2022 at 7:35am
The health of Britain’s 96-year-old monarch became a cause for concern Thursday after a palace announcement about her health

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, according to ABC. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The queen has spent the summer at Balmoral Castle, a royal estate in Scotland.

On Tuesday, newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral for the ceremony in which the queen formally requested her to form a new government after the resignation of previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The ceremony usually takes place in London. On Wednesday, however, the queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council, her closest advisers.

A report in The New York Times described the popular monarch as “frail but alert” during the meeting.

On Thursday, Truss tweeted that, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

The BBC reported that multiple members of the royal family were either traveling to or had arrived at the Scottish estate, including Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The U.K. Daily Mail reported the list of royals heading to see the queen included Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health — much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility,” the BBC reported.

“But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers – there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health.”

A report in the Daily Mail said Truss was in the House of Commons on Thursday when news of the palace announcement came via notes delivered to leaders of Parliament.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” Truss later told British lawmakers.

The Daily Mail also noted that the BBC interrupted its regular Thursday programming due to the news about the queen’s health.

Elizabeth has been the monarch for 70 years. Over the past year, she has suffered mobility issues and bouts with COVID-19.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




British Officials 'Deeply Concerned' After Doctors Place Queen Elizabeth II Under 'Medical Supervision'
