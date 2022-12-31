Police in England have found an exciting new piece of evidence for one of the most infamous cold murder cases in history.

The relic, a wooden cane with a facial composite of the unknown killer, Jack the Ripper, is the first ever piece of evidence of its kind.

According to News.com.au, the cane was owned by a police officer who was charged with trying to catch the killer back in the 1880s.

The cane was a gift to Scotland Yard Detective Frederick Abberline after he was removed from the Ripper case in 1889.

The haunting object had been in the possession of a Police College in Bramshill, England until 2015 when the institution closed.

Luckily, the cane was not lost and is now going on display at the College of Policing.

“Finding this cane was an exciting moment for us,” the college’s content creator Antony Cash said, as reported by the News.com.au.

“Jack the Ripper is one of the biggest and most infamous murder cases in our history and his crimes were significant in paving the way for modern policing and forensics as it caused police to begin experimenting with and developing new techniques as they attempted to try and solve these murders, such as crime scene preservation, profiling, and photography.”

The Ripper Murders took place in 1888 over three months, with the mysterious killer claiming the lives of at least five women in London’s East End.

Do you think Jack the Ripper has any living relatives? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (340 Votes) No: 11% (42 Votes)

Each victim was mutilated in eerily similar ways, leading police to conclude that they had a serial killer on their hands, but the killer was never caught.

The face etched into the cane depicts a rather older man, menacingly staring under a hood.

Jack the Ripper may have finally been unmasked after police make bizarre discovery https://t.co/iK26T8Neh4 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 30, 2022

According to the UK Daily Mail, police researchers believe the face belongs to one of Abberline’s top suspects, Dr. Alexander Pedachenko.

Pedachenko was a Russian anarchist living in London at the time and was described as a “lunatic.”

Abberline was given the cane after he was taken off the case, unable to catch the famed killer.

While many think this could be the actual face of Jack the Ripper, other historians are not so convinced.

Some think the cane was a simple cash grab by a local salesman looking to profit off of the notoriety.

Despite finding the cane, the world still doesn’t truly know who Jack was, even though forensic technology is leaps and bounds better than it was in Victorian Britain.

Regardless, the find is a fascinating piece of evidence that may get investigators closer to the final verdict of who Jack the Ripper truly was.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.