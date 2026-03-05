Britney Spears Arrested in California: 'Completely Inexcusable'

Brittney Spears has been arrested after a DUI incident on Wednesday night.

Spears, 44, was nabbed in Ventura County by the California Highway Patrol, according to NBC News.

She was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. in Westlake Village, not far from where she lives, according to TMZ.

The pop star was formally charged at about 3 a.m. Thursday, TMZ reported, before being released from jail at 6 a.m.

She was charged with driving under the influence.

Spears was taken to a hospital after her arrest to have blood drawn so that police could determine her blood alcohol content.

TMZ also reported that Spears was “crying a lot” while she was being processed at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” NBC News quoted a representative for Spears as saying.

I feel like most people aren’t paying attention to the entire timeline… December 30 — Britney sells the rights to her entire music catalog February 17 — Lynne Spears is spotted arriving in LA February 23 — Britney posts a series of “concerning” videos to Instagram February… pic.twitter.com/SFx0KZKgHa — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) March 5, 2026



“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” Cade Hudson, Spears’ manager, said, according to TMZ.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” he added.

Britney Spears arrested for DUI. This woman has suffered industry and familial abuses that seemed to have caused major psychological trauma, hence her acting out in disturbing and self destructive ways. She deserves empathy, not mockery and she clearly needs help https://t.co/ma6wrJmpco — It’s 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) March 5, 2026

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” Hudson continued.

“Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

NBC News noted that the car Spears had been driving was towed from the scene of her arrest.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, according to Fox News.

