Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears Arrested in California: 'Completely Inexcusable'

 By Jack Davis  March 5, 2026 at 2:47pm
Brittney Spears has been arrested after a DUI incident on Wednesday night.

Spears, 44, was nabbed in Ventura County by the California Highway Patrol, according to NBC News.

She was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. in Westlake Village, not far from where she lives, according to TMZ.

The pop star was formally charged at about 3 a.m. Thursday, TMZ reported, before being released from jail at 6 a.m.

She was charged with driving under the influence.

Spears was taken to a hospital after her arrest to have blood drawn so that police could determine her blood alcohol content.

TMZ also reported that Spears was “crying a lot” while she was being processed at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” NBC News quoted a representative for Spears as saying.


“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” Cade Hudson, Spears’ manager, said, according to TMZ.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” he added.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” Hudson continued.

“Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

NBC News noted that the car Spears had been driving was towed from the scene of her arrest.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
